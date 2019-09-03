Parkwood Raised Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Holding by $1.62 Million; As Utd Technologies (UTX) Share Price Declined, Washington Trust Bank Lowered by $594,432 Its Stake

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 61.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 27,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 71,972 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 44,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 5.66 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Purchase Andeavor — Energy Journal; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Offer Represents a Premium of 24.4% to Andeavor’s Closing Price on April 27; 19/04/2018 – RBI’S ACHARIA: INFLATION MAY REMAIN ABOVE MPC AIM OF 4%; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – FOLLOWING DEAL, STORES WILL BE REBRANDED TO SPEEDWAY; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS FEARS OF A TRADE WAR AMONG MAJOR GLOBAL PLAYERS ARE TURNING INCREASINGLY REALISTIC; 30/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM’S RATINGS FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – STORES ARE LOCATED PRIMARILY IN SYRACUSE, ROCHESTER & BUFFALO MARKETS IN NEW YORK AND OPERATE UNDER EXPRESS MART BRAND; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 3rd Update; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK MPC MEETING MOVED TO MAY 24 FROM MAY 28; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S SENATE APPROVES FESTUS ADENIKINJU, ALIYU RAFINDADI SANUSI AND ROBERT CHINWENDU ASOGWA AS NEW MPC MEMBERS

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Utd Technologies (UTX) by 68.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 4,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 2,158 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 6,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Utd Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.33 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aull And Monroe Inv Mgmt holds 3,814 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Stock Yards Bank & Trust owns 14,434 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 33,645 were reported by Tower Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc). Sit Investment Associates accumulated 434,647 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Fjarde Ap invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 94,675 were reported by Creative Planning. 6,983 were accumulated by Oakworth. Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co Nj reported 0.27% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested 0.44% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Amica Mutual Com stated it has 26,649 shares. Natl Insurance Tx stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc invested in 0.09% or 2.15 million shares. Old Commercial Bank In reported 51,306 shares. Everence Cap holds 0.16% or 15,641 shares.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc by 7,947 shares to 11,033 shares, valued at $712,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 255,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,362 shares, and cut its stake in Cl A.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.69B for 16.20 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Invest Associates reported 0.13% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Peapack Gladstone Corp holds 1.13% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 193,712 shares. Founders Cap Limited Com reported 68,220 shares stake. Argent Tru Com owns 39,739 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Boston Research And Mngmt reported 30,956 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc accumulated 1,566 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Stanley accumulated 17,815 shares. Moreover, Profit Inv Mngmt Ltd has 0.84% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Twin holds 0.65% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 101,760 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0.37% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 56,294 shares. Nbt Commercial Bank N A New York stated it has 1.56% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Montecito Retail Bank owns 3,802 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.27% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kemper Master Retirement Tru reported 0.91% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).