Parkwood Raised Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake; Truepoint Trimmed Its Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) as Share Value Rose

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 301.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 12,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 17,147 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, up from 4,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $295.76. About 9.37 million shares traded or 37.48% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 28/03/2018 – Netflix Appoints Former NSA Under President Obama Susan Rice To Its Board Of Directors — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Investors May Be Watching These Netflix-Heavy Funds: ETF Watch; 16/03/2018 – The Defiant Ones, Netflix – `one of music’s most unlikely partnerships’; 17/05/2018 – Vivendi under pressure to float music ‘jewel’ to offset Italian problems; 30/03/2018 – KEYE TV: Netflix hiring for role to binge watch its original content; 16/04/2018 – Netflix: 125 million Members Provided Netflix With $3.6Billion in 1Q Streaming Revenue; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.70B; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner Ill-Equipped to Challenge Netflix, CEO Tells Judge

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 149,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 273,356 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44M, down from 422,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $117.38. About 6.62M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 22,292 shares to 79,249 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 47,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,934 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

