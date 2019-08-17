Parkwood Position In Anthem (ANTM) Was Upped; Etrade Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Allstate (ALL) by $556,386 as Valuation Rose

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 5,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 50,470 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 44,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $103.22. About 1.95M shares traded or 23.62% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation and Its Key Subsidiaries; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $175M AFTER-TAX; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Allstate $500m Debt Offering in Two Parts; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of The Allstate Corporation; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q EPS $2.63; 26/03/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTE OFFERING – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses Comprised 11 Events at Estimated Cost of $357 Million Pretax; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – NEW CUSTOMERS THAT HAVE SELECTED CO’S PLATFORM FOR BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE ADECCO, ALLSTATE, AND LYFT; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Movement; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 51,477 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77M, up from 49,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $275.54. About 776,322 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5,130 shares to 38,243 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 101,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,273 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4,628 shares to 9,844 shares, valued at $824,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,220 shares, and cut its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,822 are held by Rampart Mgmt Lc. Argyle Cap Mngmt has 0.97% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 71,300 are held by Hgk Asset Management Incorporated. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us Inc holds 315,334 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Iberiabank Corp invested in 0.08% or 7,041 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs reported 5,950 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Enterprise Financial Svcs Corporation holds 385 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank stated it has 0.05% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). The Georgia-based Crawford Counsel has invested 0.08% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Gsa Prtnrs Llp invested in 16,520 shares. Bailard Inc holds 60,286 shares. Loeb Corporation invested in 0% or 300 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell has invested 1.51% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.6% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 586,976 shares. Hartford Mngmt reported 184 shares.

