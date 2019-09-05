Parkwood Position in Adobe (ADBE) Increased as Market Valuation Rose; As Crossamerica Partners LP (CAPL) Share Price Declined, Holder Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Boosted Stake

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Crossamerica Partners Lp (CAPL) by 258.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 36,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 50,215 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Crossamerica Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $595.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.3. About 10,142 shares traded. CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) has declined 5.72% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CAPL News: 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP: REPORTS REDUCTION IN QTRLY DISTRIBUTI; 20/03/2018 Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., Affiliates Report Stake In CrossAmerica Partners; 07/05/2018 – CAPL CUTS QTRLY DISTRIB. TO 52.50C/SHR FROM 62.75C, EST. 62.75C; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners LP Cuts Quarter Dividend to 52.5c; 24/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for PGT, National Commerce, CrossAmerica Partners LP, Destination XL Group, Al; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $554.6 MLN VS $469.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – REG-CrossAmerica Partners LP: Announces Reduction in Quarterly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners LP Takes Strategic Step to Reduce Further Dilution; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS CUTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.06

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1212.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 17,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 18,646 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, up from 1,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $285.01. About 1.29M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 5,082 shares to 27,154 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 10,586 shares to 59,420 shares, valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.