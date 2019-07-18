Parkwood Lowered Its Stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF) by $846,880 as Stock Value Rose; Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Shares Declined While Jana Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 2.66M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.60M, down from 5.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $39.7. About 1.38M shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 10,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,420 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, down from 70,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $83.68. About 973,036 shares traded or 3.42% up from the average. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.16% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 352,210 shares. Iat Reinsurance Limited reported 2.97% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Mai Capital holds 0.04% or 9,335 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has invested 0.18% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 18,906 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 336,765 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). 141 are held by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Peoples reported 0% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0% or 12,300 shares. 353 were accumulated by Csat Invest Advisory Lp. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 7,421 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated owns 200 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 49,347 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF).

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 27,424 shares to 71,972 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.86 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.55 per share. RJF’s profit will be $261.91M for 11.25 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual EPS reported by Raymond James Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.76% EPS growth.

