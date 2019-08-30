Parkwood Lowered Its Primerica (PRI) Holding as Valuation Declined; Regions Finl New (RF) Market Valuation Rose While Fsi Group Boosted Holding

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 94,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 295,124 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 200,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 6.82M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 02/05/2018 – Regions Bank Social Responsibility Report Highlights Passion to Do More for the Good of Communities; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%; 27/04/2018 – Regions Bank Integrates Community Investment Capital and Syndication Businesses into Combined Regions Affordable Housing; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp. Names John Turner CEO Effective July 2, 2018; Grayson Hall To Serve As Executive Chairman; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Primerica Inc (PRI) by 27.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 12,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% . The institutional investor held 32,578 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, down from 45,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Primerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.92. About 108,259 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion and $92.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 25,000 shares to 31,400 shares, valued at $439,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 23,348 shares to 59,591 shares, valued at $8.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.