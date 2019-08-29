Parkwood Lowered Its Position in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by $790,875 as Share Value Rose; As Cme Group Com (CME) Market Value Rose, Capital Counsel Has Lifted Holding

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 7,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 60,600 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.73 million, down from 67,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.75. About 5.86 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (CME) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 4,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 889,560 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.40 million, up from 885,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $215.49. About 550,830 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – OFFER FOR NEX GROUP PLC; 29/03/2018 – Exchange operator CME Group to buy Britain’s NEX for $5.5 billion; 13/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 12; 02/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs drop by 3-cent limit on China pork tariff hike; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 12/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 9; 27/04/2018 – Mayor Emanuel and CME Group Award Scholarship for Star Scholars to Continue at Four-Year Institutions; 12/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 12/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, hog futures close higher; 24/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 23

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Company stated it has 1,560 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) invested 0.07% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Hartford Invest Management stated it has 0.25% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Pitcairn reported 2,188 shares stake. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Company owns 5,424 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Llc stated it has 1.58% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Advisory Alpha Ltd invested in 40 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability has 0.2% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,300 shares. 268,956 are held by Amp Cap Invsts Limited. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 500,734 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 22,197 shares. Caprock Gru stated it has 1,382 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Farmers And Merchants Invs owns 260 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 8,029 shares to 605,396 shares, valued at $110.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa Inc has invested 0.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Hound Limited Liability Corporation has 2.55% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Seabridge Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 706 shares. Windsor Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sandy Spring Bancorporation owns 136,118 shares. Olstein Capital Mngmt LP holds 1.62% or 88,500 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 95,459 shares. Salem Counselors invested 0.52% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a West Virginia-based fund reported 14,919 shares. 1St Source Comml Bank holds 0.75% or 78,780 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Financial Associate Incorporated reported 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lord Abbett And Co Limited Com holds 694,012 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Manikay Prns Lc invested 12.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Godsey And Gibb Associate holds 138,422 shares.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 23,348 shares to 59,591 shares, valued at $8.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Etf (VEA) by 439,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 468,918 shares, and has risen its stake in A.

