Parkwood Lowered Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $1.80 Million as Share Price Rose; Mcrae Capital Management Trimmed Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stake as Stock Rose

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 2,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 51,083 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99M, down from 53,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $193.01. About 1.79 million shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to lnnovate Faster, Accenture Study Finds; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Significantly Expands Footprint with Major Automotive Manufacturer Account; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Wins Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards Based on Outstanding Contributions and Dedication to Teamwork; 15/05/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in lDC’s MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2018 Vendor Assessment for Fourth Consecutive Report; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global Al Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 31.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 33,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 72,347 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, down from 106,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 12.43M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/05/2018 – Oracle Rolling Out Blockchain Products as Soon as This Month; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s mixed earnings brightened by the cloud; 10/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP: ORACLE CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING INNOVATIONS EMPO; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of Patient Centricity; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Books 3Q Charge of $6.9 Billion Related to Tax Overhaul; 06/03/2018 – Romanian firm emerges as leader in automating business tasks; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Signs Agreement with Midwestern Higher Education Compact; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 91,182 shares to 94,271 shares, valued at $5.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 21,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,300 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.22 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 27,424 shares to 71,972 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt Etf (VTI) by 185,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 588,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Etf (VEA).

