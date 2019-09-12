Parkwood Lifted Total Sa (TOT) Position by $1.05 Million; Matrix Asset Advisors Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) Boosted as Stock Declined

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Total Sa (TOT) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 19,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 109,812 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.13M, up from 90,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Total Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $51.44. About 1.25 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 22/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total Voting Rights; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS LIBYA DEAL ‘IS ONE OF BEST I’VE EVER DONE’; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO REJECTS IDEA OF CEILING OR FLOOR FOR OIL PRICE; 11/04/2018 – USA: Total Further Increases Its Footprint In The Gulf Of Mexico And Becomes Operator Of The North Platte Discovery; 14/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees; 05/03/2018 – Total CEO Not Stressing Over Lack of Permian Position — CERAWeek Market Talk; 05/03/2018 TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 25/05/2018 – $FP.FR: Total declined the offer to participate in Nord Stream 2; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL RAISES MAERSK SYNERGIES ESTIMATE BY $100 MILLION: CEO; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL’S POUYANNE: FRENCH COS STILL IN RUSSIA DESPITE CHALLENGES

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 19.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 41,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 250,167 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.63M, up from 208,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $63.99. About 7.12 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video)

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $468.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 5,475 shares to 38,490 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 15,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,029 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CFO: Occidental Petroleum to sell recently acquired campus in Energy Corridor – Houston Business Journal” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Papua New Guinea affirms $13B gas deal with Total, partners – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “World Energy Congress kicks off – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Freeport LNG terminal ships first commissioning cargo – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Houston-based cos. start up, begin commercial operations at LNG facilities – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $564.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 6,431 shares to 41,526 shares, valued at $12.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 47,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,479 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

