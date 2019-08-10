Parkwood Lifted By $658,944 Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding; Encana (ECA) Shorts Lowered By 11.12%

Parkwood Llc increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 4.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parkwood Llc acquired 2,304 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Parkwood Llc holds 51,477 shares with $14.77M value, up from 49,173 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $73.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $287.33. About 1.05M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL

Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) had a decrease of 11.12% in short interest. ECA’s SI was 39.33M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 11.12% from 44.26 million shares previously. With 23.78 million avg volume, 2 days are for Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA)’s short sellers to cover ECA’s short positions. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 14.61 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15

Among 7 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 21. BMO Capital Markets maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. Barclays Capital maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $316 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Stephens. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Among 6 analysts covering Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Encana Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by GMP Securities.