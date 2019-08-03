Parkwood Lifted By $4.59 Million Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding; Essex Investment Management Co Cut State Str Com (STT) Position By $1.54 Million

Parkwood Llc increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 301.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parkwood Llc acquired 12,881 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Parkwood Llc holds 17,147 shares with $6.11M value, up from 4,266 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $139.60B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $318.83. About 6.28M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 17/05/2018 – Netflix Favored by 13 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is proceeding with caution to make the show economically viable without compromising the production costs and newsgathering operation; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Sells $1.9 Billion of Junk Bonds to Finance More Shows; 17/04/2018 – Mirantis Launches Continuous Delivery Product based on Netflix’s Spinnaker; 05/04/2018 – clevelanddotcom: Sources say Barris is in talks regarding a mega-production deal with Netflix that would also include Shonda; 23/03/2018 – Spotify Aims to Be the Next Netflix as It Prepares to Go Public; 16/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 27/04/2018 – Long seen as one of the last frontiers of consumer cloud services, companies have been attempting to go the way of Netflix and Spotify by bringing video games to the cloud; 31/03/2018 – Times of Israel: Creator of Netflix’s `Jessica Jones’ becoming a feminist icon in the #MeToo era

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased State Str Corp Com (STT) stake by 46.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 23,691 shares as State Str Corp Com (STT)’s stock declined 12.42%. The Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 27,628 shares with $1.82 million value, down from 51,319 last quarter. State Str Corp Com now has $20.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.66. About 2.47 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 19/04/2018 – State Street Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – State Street Embraces New Investment Paradigm, Launches lnvestable Indices; 19/04/2018 – State Street’s Heinel Says Fundamental Backdrop Is Strong for Industrial Metals Rally (Video); 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street Corp appoints new country head for China; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies, ETFs; 22/03/2018 – State Street Appoints Ian Appleyard as New Global Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 20/03/2018 – US Financial 15 Split Corp.: Preferred Dividend Declared; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Rev $3.02B; 20/04/2018 – Custody bank State Street’s profit rises 36 pct; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Effective Tax Rate 13.5%

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Tuesday, April 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $470 target. Buckingham Research downgraded the shares of NFLX in report on Friday, March 8 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $358 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26.

Parkwood Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 3,774 shares to 51,894 valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) stake by 7,125 shares and now owns 60,600 shares. Coca (NYSE:KO) was reduced too.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity. 342 shares were sold by Sweeney Anne M, worth $123,120.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 352,483 shares. Everett Harris And Ca accumulated 618 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cwm Ltd, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,557 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors, California-based fund reported 400 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.45% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Maryland Capital Mngmt reported 1,412 shares. Regentatlantic Capital reported 811 shares. Van Eck owns 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 13,079 shares. 5,847 are owned by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Lc. Pitcairn has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cutter Brokerage invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0.01% or 55 shares. West Oak Ltd Liability reported 150 shares stake. Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Eqis Capital Mngmt invested in 0.09% or 3,048 shares.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Netflix Stock Could Be Ready to Bust Out – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Reasons to Buy the Dip In Netflix Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix (NFLX) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased Pluralsight Inc Com Cl A stake by 107,628 shares to 126,287 valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Moderna Inc Com stake by 19,260 shares and now owns 28,811 shares. Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) was raised too.

More notable recent State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Industry Headwinds Would Have Hurt State Street’s Q2 Results – Forbes” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “State Street boosts cost-cutting plan, Q2 beats; shares +1.3% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “State Street Corporation (STT) CEO Ron O’Hanley on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “State Street’s Charles River, MarketAxess expand partnership – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, down 21.93% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.87 per share. STT’s profit will be $543.97 million for 9.53 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by State Street Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% EPS growth.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $116,050 activity. $86,625 worth of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) shares were bought by de Saint-Aignan Patrick.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management One Limited owns 202,054 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 61,115 shares in its portfolio. Btim Corp reported 0.57% stake. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company owns 502,240 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 72,169 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 1.67M shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 39,989 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Ghp Incorporated has 0.16% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 18,432 shares. Salem Investment Counselors, North Carolina-based fund reported 127 shares. Farmers Merchants Inc invested in 0% or 164 shares. Hennessy Advsr has invested 0.02% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 760 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 2.01M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering State Street Corp (NYSE:STT), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. State Street Corp had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 8 to “Underweight”. The stock of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, June 12. The stock of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 19. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of STT in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 8 by UBS. Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) on Sunday, February 24 to “Sell” rating. The stock of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, June 12. Morgan Stanley maintained State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) rating on Wednesday, June 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $6900 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of STT in report on Wednesday, June 5 with “Overweight” rating.