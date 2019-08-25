Parkwood Lifted By $4.58 Million Its Adobe (ADBE) Position; Legal & General Group Plc Raised Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stake By $420,812

Legal & General Group Plc increased Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) stake by 8.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Legal & General Group Plc acquired 8,588 shares as Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX)’s stock declined 1.93%. The Legal & General Group Plc holds 108,361 shares with $5.35 million value, up from 99,773 last quarter. Six Flags Entmt Corp New now has $4.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $57.88. About 932,233 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXCEEDING $600 MLN OF MODIFIED EBITDA IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Rev $129M; 06/04/2018 – Six Flags to Open the First Six Flags-branded Theme Park in Qiddiya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – ANNOUNCED CONTINUED GROWTH IN CHINA MARKET WITH PLANNED ADDITION OF THREE NEW BRANDED PARKS; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate

Parkwood Llc increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 1212.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parkwood Llc acquired 17,225 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Parkwood Llc holds 18,646 shares with $4.97 million value, up from 1,421 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $137.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 2.38 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH

Parkwood Llc decreased Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 14,194 shares to 200,529 valued at $5.53M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Total Sa (NYSE:TOT) stake by 14,973 shares and now owns 90,694 shares. Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Melvin Capital LP holds 3.37% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 9,600 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Company reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Spectrum Mngmt Group Inc invested 0.76% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 3,225 were reported by David R Rahn And Associate. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 16,847 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 110,100 shares or 1.61% of the stock. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.22% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 5,995 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Ltd Llc holds 0.67% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 8,816 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 25,800 shares. Nomura Holding owns 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 26,586 shares. Suncoast Equity, a Florida-based fund reported 84,641 shares. Forte Capital Ltd Adv invested 3.48% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 229,868 are held by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe has $34000 highest and $250 lowest target. $308.06’s average target is 9.07% above currents $282.44 stock price. Adobe had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Bank of America. RBC Capital Markets maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Stephens. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 19. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, March 15. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $325 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. Wedbush maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating.

Legal & General Group Plc decreased Roku Inc stake by 24,709 shares to 44,979 valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alamos Gold Inc New stake by 118,965 shares and now owns 120,589 shares. Infrareit Inc was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Six Flags Entertainment New (NYSE:SIX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Six Flags Entertainment New has $6200 highest and $49 lowest target. $59’s average target is 1.94% above currents $57.88 stock price. Six Flags Entertainment New had 10 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 1 report. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) on Wednesday, June 19 to “Outperform” rating. Wells Fargo upgraded Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) on Tuesday, July 9 to “Outperform” rating.