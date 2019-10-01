Parkwood Increases Stake in General Electric Co (GE); As Viasat (VSAT) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Fpr Partners Lowered Its Position by $114.54 Million

Fpr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 25.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc sold 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 4.28 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $345.68 million, down from 5.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $75.32. About 268,420 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 17/04/2018 – Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 27/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite; 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA TO BUY VIASAT’S GEO SATCOM ANTENNA PRODUCT LINE; 17/05/2018 – ViaSat Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA SYSTEMS DIVISION TO BUY VIASAT’S LARGE-DIAMETER GEO; 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 24.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 121,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 609,430 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40 million, up from 488,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.94. About 33.03 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 03/05/2018 – GE POWER NAMES ROBERT MORGAN TO LEAD NEW ENERGY STORAGE UNIT; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EU to fine Altice for jumping gun on PT Portugal deal; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 21/05/2018 – GE agrees $11bn transport tie-up; 21/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 06/03/2018 – REG-General Electric Capital Corporation FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 7 PCT TO 10 PCT; 23/03/2018 – American Airlines: ‘No final decisions have been made’ on jet order; 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former GE vice chair says

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 10.89M shares to 30.76 million shares, valued at $170.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 404,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 70.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold VSAT shares while 58 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 54.01 million shares or 6.24% less from 57.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,034 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Federated Pa reported 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Prelude Management Llc has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 208 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.05% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 32,504 shares. Lpl Finance Lc, a California-based fund reported 7,869 shares. 45 were accumulated by Cwm Limited Com. Cipher Capital Lp holds 0.14% or 20,846 shares in its portfolio. Needham Management holds 3.78% or 141,600 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 94,600 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp owns 12,502 shares. Virtu Lc invested 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Ashford Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 4.03% or 372,737 shares. 1.57M are held by New South Inc. New York-based Gideon Capital Advsr has invested 0.12% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 13,948 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. $994,752 worth of stock was bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. On Thursday, May 23 the insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was bought by Strazik Scott. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $468.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 37,806 shares to 182,155 shares, valued at $11.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tot World Stk Etf (VT) by 4,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,981 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Birch Hill Advsrs Ltd Liability has 149,728 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Asset Mgmt Gp invested 0.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Washington has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Independent Investors holds 0.3% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 73,801 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Llc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Harvey Co Ltd Liability has 0.26% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Heartland Consultants Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 18,118 shares. Fairpointe Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 1.01M shares. Gamble Jones Counsel has 0.05% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 6.94 million were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. King Wealth, a New York-based fund reported 20,578 shares. Intact Investment Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 18,200 shares. Horrell Capital accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock.