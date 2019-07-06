Parkwood Increased Netflix (NFLX) Position by $4.59 Million; As Ritchie Bros (RBA) Market Value Declined, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Decreased Stake by $36.67 Million

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 301.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 12,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,147 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, up from 4,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $380.55. About 3.73 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/03/2018 – Fifty-one percent of American streamers subscribe to Netflix, the survey showed; 03/05/2018 – Relativity: UltraV to Provide Sufficient Capital to Resume Relativity Media’s Operations, Including via Current Netflix Distribution Deal; 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Amazon Face Retail Sales Tax Crackdown in Quebec; 15/04/2018 – political HEDGE: Weekend Rewind April 6, 2018@6:11am Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX SERVICE INTO TV/VIDEO PLATFORMS; 18/04/2018 – LA Times: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – The plot behind MoviePass parent’s bad review; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros (RBA) by 36.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 814,793 shares as the company's stock declined 8.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.66M, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Ritchie Bros for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.76. About 275,073 shares traded or 17.04% up from the average. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has declined 0.15% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.58% the S&P500.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 32,048 shares to 51,404 shares, valued at $8.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,529 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Norinchukin Bank The has invested 0.48% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Homrich Berg holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,962 shares. Montana-based Da Davidson & Co has invested 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ironwood Fincl Ltd Company has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cannell Peter B And Inc reported 1,650 shares. Invesco reported 5.21 million shares. Seatown Hldgs Pte Ltd holds 4.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 95,500 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Co owns 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 94,122 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Ltd Com reported 724 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Ltd, New York-based fund reported 1.57M shares. Oakworth Capital owns 77 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 139,054 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,000 are held by Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj. 4,760 were accumulated by Marathon Trading Inv Management Limited Liability Co. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 596,002 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $26.05 million activity. $123,120 worth of stock was sold by Sweeney Anne M on Thursday, February 14.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $26.05 million activity. $123,120 worth of stock was sold by Sweeney Anne M on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. RBA’s profit will be $46.77M for 19.63 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 152.94% EPS growth.