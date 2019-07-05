Parkwood Increased Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $658,944; As Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Share Value Rose, Holder Resolution Capital LTD Raised Its Holding

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 17,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.22 million, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $145.8. About 369,701 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 14.62% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,477 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77M, up from 49,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $282.78. About 608,082 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5,130 shares to 38,243 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT) by 14,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,694 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 21,019 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $126.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 318,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 834,125 shares, and cut its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0% or 30 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Riverhead Mgmt Lc owns 0.02% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 3,800 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corporation holds 107,871 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,914 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Bailard Inc reported 3,160 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd reported 6,282 shares. L & S Advsrs holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 8,405 shares. Bridgeway Cap Inc reported 0.86% stake. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 2,461 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Garland has 3.28% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 712 shares.