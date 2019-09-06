Parkwood Increased By $3.25 Million Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Bulldog Investors Has Cut Equus Total Return (EQS) Stake By $303,687

Parkwood Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 64.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parkwood Llc acquired 23,348 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Parkwood Llc holds 59,591 shares with $8.33 million value, up from 36,243 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $339.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $128.58. About 4.58 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased Equus Total Return Inc (EQS) stake by 63.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 303,687 shares as Equus Total Return Inc (EQS)’s stock declined 15.30%. The Bulldog Investors Llc holds 172,477 shares with $330,000 value, down from 476,164 last quarter. Equus Total Return Inc now has $23.66M valuation. It closed at $1.75 lastly. It is down 35.15% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EQS News: 23/05/2018 – Equus Shareholders Grant New Authorization to Withdraw BDC Election; 15/05/2018 – EQUUS TOTAL RETURN INC – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO $3.20 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 FROM $3.18 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – Equus Announces 2017 Year-End Net Asset Value; 02/04/2018 EQUUS TOTAL RETURN INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 15/05/2018 – Equus Announces First Quarter Net Asset Value; 04/04/2018 – Equus CEO Daniel DiLella Appointed Chairperson of the Semiquincentennial Commission for the United States of America

Since July 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $8.18 million activity. Another trade for 608,310 shares valued at $985,462 was sold by MVC CAPITAL – INC.. Tokarz Group Advisers LLC sold $1.03 million worth of Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) on Monday, July 29.

Bulldog Investors Llc increased Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC) stake by 404,178 shares to 430,778 valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Brandywine Global Income stake by 139,926 shares and now owns 604,953 shares. Blackrock Debt Stat was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 2 investors sold EQS shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.71 million shares or 3.52% less from 1.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Ltd Company reported 895,000 shares stake. Citadel Llc has invested 0% in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS). Bulldog Invsts Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 172,477 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) for 20,297 shares. 243,803 are owned by West Family Investments. Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS). Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) invested 0% in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS). New York-based Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS). Kazazian Asset Mgmt Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 17,286 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Llp invested in 0% or 22,046 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability owns 17,735 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS). Wynnefield Capital holds 71,304 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 15.73% above currents $128.58 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 13 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $14500 target in Tuesday, August 27 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,144 were accumulated by Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt. Mairs & Inc has invested 3.52% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Estabrook Cap Management holds 0% or 121,163 shares in its portfolio. Marathon Management holds 1.4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 22,461 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 116,434 shares stake. Artemis Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 171,761 shares. Pacific Glob Investment Mngmt holds 80,707 shares. Moreover, Laffer has 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,605 shares. Albion Ut has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Tctc Ltd Company has 0.48% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp holds 23.90 million shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Magellan Asset Ltd has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Spectrum Asset Incorporated (Nb Ca) holds 1.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 12,916 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 2.34% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Parkwood Llc decreased Coca (NYSE:KO) stake by 22,292 shares to 79,249 valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) stake by 77,249 shares and now owns 67,649 shares. Roku Inc was reduced too.

