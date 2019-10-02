Parkwood Increased Baidu (BIDU) Position by $323,973; Market Valuation Declined; Foundation Capital Holding in Lendingclub (LC) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Declined

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 2,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 31,211 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.66 million, up from 28,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $102.73. About 1.41M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will Continue to Serve as Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 26/03/2018 – Marbridge [Reg]: Rumor: Baidu among First Batch of Firms in CDR Pilot; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu CEO sees self-driving cars in commercial use within 3-5 years – China Daily; 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU TO OWN ABOUT 34% OF GLOBAL DU SHRS AFTER DIVESTMENT; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business; 29/03/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Barclays, Baidu and Gold Fields Trade Actively; 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO

Foundation Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lendingclub Corporation (LC) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Capital Llc sold 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.16% . The institutional investor held 10.13 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.23 million, down from 11.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Capital Llc who had been investing in Lendingclub Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $11.88. About 394,537 shares traded. LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) has declined 24.97% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical LC News: 28/03/2018 – Harvard President Emeritus Lawrence Summers to Leave LendingClub Board; 25/04/2018 – FTC: LendingClub Falsely Promised Consumers They Would Receive Loan With ‘No Hidden Fees’; 14/05/2018 – Jackson Square Partners LLC Exits Position in LendingClub; 23/04/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Proposed Settlement in the In re LendingClub Securities Litigation; 25/04/2018 – U.S. FTC – CHARGED LENDINGCLUB WITH FALSELY PROMISING CONSUMERS LOANS WITH “NO HIDDEN FEES,”; 04/05/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against LendingClub Corporation; 25/04/2018 – LendingClub Believes That the Allegations in the FTC’s Complaint Are Legally and Factually Unwarranted; 27/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 16/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of LendingClub Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 2, 2018; 28/03/2018 – LendingClub: Susan Athey Has Joined as the Newest Member of Its Bd of Directors

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “When and How to Buy Baidu Stockâ€™s Bottom – Investorplace.com” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Share Price Is Down 51% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Baidu Launches Public Robotaxi Trial Operation Nasdaq:BIDU – GlobeNewswire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu (BIDU) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $468.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 5,475 shares to 38,490 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 12,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,810 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, up 120.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. LC’s profit will be $872,054 for 297.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by LendingClub Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% EPS growth.