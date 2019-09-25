Parkwood Holds Holding in Adobe (ADBE); As Patterson (PTEN) Shares Declined, Nikko Asset Management Americas Trimmed Its Holding

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 73.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 13,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 32,268 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.51M, up from 18,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $274.05. About 1.08 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Patterson (PTEN) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 43,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 308,625 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55M, down from 352,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Patterson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 1.26 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $202,075 activity.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 190.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.59% negative EPS growth.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 91,961 shares to 138,827 shares, valued at $13.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerovironment Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 79,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 455,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold PTEN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 191.48 million shares or 2.24% less from 195.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fisher Asset Lc accumulated 810,847 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New York-based M&T Savings Bank has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). The Texas-based Salient Advsr Llc has invested 0.02% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Inc has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). 1.93 million are owned by National Bank & Trust Of America De. Key Gru (Cayman) holds 0.88% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) or 904,744 shares. Teton Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 202,346 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) or 64 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 28,888 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 119,436 shares. Energy Opportunities Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 39,440 shares. Petrus Lta stated it has 10,635 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 111,158 shares. 343,073 were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $468.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 33,728 shares to 71,267 shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 15,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,029 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).