Parkwood Holding in Netflix (NFLX) Has Increased by $4.59 Million; Procter & Gamble (PG) Holder Troy Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Position

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 18,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 2.57M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267.53M, up from 2.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 5.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 301.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 12,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 17,147 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, up from 4,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 4.45M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: .@Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 27/03/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Netflix is on a hiring spree by offering big increase in compensation to new hires; 24/05/2018 – Adyen is a Dutch company that processes payments for Airbnb, Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 11/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans demand Netflix to revive cancelled show and create hashtag after it is axed by FOX; 29/04/2018 – @1962Kiser Baloney everyone and their uncle will be watching her Netflix show; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX REVERSES, DOWN 1 PCT IN EXTENDED TRADE AFTER QUARTERLY REPORT; 23/05/2018 – Table for Three: Ryan Murphy and Janet Mock on `Pose,’ Diversity and Netflix; 13/03/2018 – Royal pay gap? ‘The Crown”s Queen Elizabeth paid less than her prince; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION & OTHER ENHANCEMENTS; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Tops Revenue and Subscriber Estimates (Video)

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Marke (VWO) by 28,800 shares to 523,348 shares, valued at $22.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 37,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,265 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Guardian Trust reported 0.39% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Scotia Capital, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 13,830 shares. Charter Trust has 0.11% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Clark Grp Inc accumulated 2,588 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Glenmede Co Na has 0.05% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 28,448 shares. Factory Mutual Ins Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 92,100 shares. 3,117 were accumulated by Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Incorporated holds 0% or 15,432 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Cap Mngmt Com stated it has 6,077 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. 367 are owned by Whittier Of Nevada. 9,770 were accumulated by First Citizens National Bank &. Walleye Trading Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 37,364 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo stated it has 8,884 shares. Valley Advisers Incorporated reported 68 shares. Mcdaniel Terry Communications holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 600 shares.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74M shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

