Parkwood Has Upped Servicenow (NOW) Position By $408,114; Manhattan Associates (MANH) Sellers Decreased By 5.55% Their Shorts

Parkwood Llc increased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 69.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parkwood Llc acquired 1,659 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Parkwood Llc holds 4,059 shares with $1.00M value, up from 2,400 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $48.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $261.84. About 1.45M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR

Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) had a decrease of 5.55% in short interest. MANH’s SI was 7.26 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.55% from 7.69 million shares previously. With 462,500 avg volume, 16 days are for Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH)’s short sellers to cover MANH’s short positions. The SI to Manhattan Associates Inc’s float is 11.34%. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $82.63. About 234,513 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Redefines Warehouse Management for a Connected Commerce World; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 31C; 13/03/2018 Manhattan Associates Named a Top Workplace in Atlanta for Sixth Straight Year; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 EPS $1.23-EPS $1.27; 25/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Everest Technologies Expands Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Offerings with Manhattan Associates Partnership; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Maintains 2018 Full-Yr Guidance; 21/04/2018 – DJ Manhattan Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MANH); 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q REV. $130.6M, EST. $130.0M; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 100 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd holds 128,068 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt holds 0.07% or 33,859 shares. Melvin Capital Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.45M shares. Tiger Eye Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.55% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Night Owl Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 46,050 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Llc reported 1,000 shares stake. Swiss National Bank has 0.16% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 598,600 shares. Jag Mngmt Ltd Co reported 73,885 shares. M&T National Bank Corp reported 29,856 shares stake. Gulf Intl Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 0.18% or 42,728 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability stated it has 2,226 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comerica Bankshares accumulated 0.01% or 7,591 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prns Limited Company holds 0.05% or 960 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 54,483 shares in its portfolio.

Parkwood Llc decreased Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) stake by 7,125 shares to 60,600 valued at $6.73M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) stake by 5,130 shares and now owns 38,243 shares. Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) was reduced too.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ServiceNow: Now Is The Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Cheap Gold and Silver Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Dow surges more than 300 points after China hints it won’t retaliate for now in trade war – CNBC” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $32000 highest and $242 lowest target. $275.33’s average target is 5.15% above currents $261.84 stock price. ServiceNow had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” on Wednesday, August 21. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 5. Barclays Capital maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $270 target.

More notable recent Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Former Manhattan Associates exec joins Atlanta tech company’s C-Suite – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Manhattan Associates, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MANH) ROE Of 71% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Manhattan Associates Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Revenue – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel activities for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company has market cap of $5.32 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It has a 56.13 P/E ratio. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold Manhattan Associates, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 102,184 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 292,574 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 46,687 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated reported 527,868 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 3,468 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 55,151 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). State Street stated it has 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 152,103 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,041 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Bbva Compass Financial Bank invested in 3,958 shares. Paloma Prtnrs accumulated 14,876 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Among 2 analysts covering Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Manhattan Associates has $10000 highest and $9200 lowest target. $96’s average target is 16.18% above currents $82.63 stock price. Manhattan Associates had 3 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust.