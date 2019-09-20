Parkwood Has Upped Raymond James Financial (RJF) Holding by $564,144; As Ecolab (ECL) Shares Rose, Mawer Investment Management LTD Boosted Its Stake by $3.21 Million

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 6,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 66,136 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, up from 59,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $84.65. About 570,440 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 16,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 224,090 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.24M, up from 207,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $196.61. About 824,343 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The North Carolina-based Cardinal Cap Mgmt has invested 2.1% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Fiduciary Trust has 0.29% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 55,196 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Kentucky Retirement holds 11,813 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs reported 581,443 shares. United Kingdom-based Baillie Gifford And has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Peapack Gladstone Fincl invested in 0.24% or 28,392 shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.14% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 135,520 shares. 6,996 are owned by Colonial Tru Advisors. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 668,777 shares. 23 are held by Ruggie Capital Group. New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 342,231 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 43,332 shares stake. Bellecapital International Ltd holds 1,100 shares.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $15.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 33,791 shares to 2.83 million shares, valued at $214.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Descartes Systems Grp/The (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 14,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.44M shares, and cut its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like Ecolab Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ECL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold RJF shares while 140 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 92.55 million shares or 2.04% less from 94.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Investment holds 0.03% or 13,854 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na reported 519 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia holds 0.01% or 11,795 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Moreover, Dock Street Asset Inc has 0.13% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 4,500 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 191,970 shares. Buckhead Capital Mgmt Limited Company has 1.19% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 46,725 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 457,705 shares. Synovus Fincl has invested 0% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.02% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). 204,636 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. Victory Capital Inc has 0.01% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 66,116 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested in 175,097 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Guardian Life Insur Of America has 0% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 370 shares. Burney Co invested in 151,436 shares or 0.78% of the stock.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $468.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt Etf (VTI) by 79,462 shares to 509,237 shares, valued at $76.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 12,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,302 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Peter L. Bermont Named to Forbes List of America’s Top Wealth Advisors – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Michael D. Gold Named To Forbes List Of Best-In-State Next-Generation Advisors – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Steward Partners’ Advisors Named by Forbes as Next-Gen Best-in-State Wealth Advisors – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Spotlight On Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:RJF) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James Financial: Redeeming Factors From The Q2 2019 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.