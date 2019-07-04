Parkwood Has Upped Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $658,944; Nexus Investment Management Has Increased Carmax (KMX) Position by $983,250; Market Value Rose

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 14,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 337,350 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.55 million, up from 323,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $88.9. About 1.10 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,477 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77M, up from 49,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $282.78. About 608,082 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14,194 shares to 200,529 shares, valued at $5.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 6,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,027 shares, and cut its stake in Cl A.