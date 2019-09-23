Parkwood Has Raised Total Sa (TOT) Position By $1.05 Million; New York Times Co (NYT) Has 1.43 Sentiment

New York Times Co (NYT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 120 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 84 cut down and sold their equity positions in New York Times Co. The active investment managers in our database now have: 138.74 million shares, down from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding New York Times Co in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 67 Increased: 79 New Position: 41.

Parkwood Llc increased Total Sa (TOT) stake by 21.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parkwood Llc acquired 19,118 shares as Total Sa (TOT)’s stock declined 5.91%. The Parkwood Llc holds 109,812 shares with $6.13 million value, up from 90,694 last quarter. Total Sa now has $141.48B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 714,506 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 26/04/2018 – TOTAL RAISES MAERSK SYNERGIES ESTIMATE BY $100 MILLION: CEO; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – TOTAL SHALL ACQUIRE A DIRECT WORKING INTEREST OF 10% IN ARCTIC LNG 2; 28/03/2018 – $FP.FR: BREAKING: EU is considering new sanctions against Iran in response to its ballistic missile program. – ! $FP.FR; 21/05/2018 – Total SA Eyes Cyprus Gas License After Warning of Iran Exit -AP; 10/04/2018 – Total: MoU Is to Build Petrochemical Complex in Saudi Arabia; 11/05/2018 – Algeria: Total Strengthens Its Cooperation with Sonatrach and Launches the Engineering Studies for a Petrochemical Project in; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL COMMITS TO DIVERSIFYING LA MEDE REFINERY SUPPLY; 09/05/2018 – Iran Gas Company Says France’s Total Keen on Iran Projects; 14/05/2018 – Total to Develop Gas Resources in Oman; 28/05/2018 – TOTAL SAYS ZINIA 2 TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF 40K B/D

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26 million for 66.80 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.88 billion. The firm provides The New York Times , a daily and Sunday newspapers in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website. It has a 36.33 P/E ratio. It also transmits articles, graphics, and photographs from The Times and other publications to approximately 2000 newspapers, magazines, and Websites; and offers product licensing, book development, news digests, and rights and permissions, as well as is involved in online retail store business.

Darsana Capital Partners Lp holds 8.04% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company for 7.59 million shares. Shannon River Fund Management Llc owns 1.52 million shares or 7.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banbury Partners Llc has 7.74% invested in the company for 717,510 shares. The New York-based Slate Path Capital Lp has invested 5.55% in the stock. Weybosset Research & Management Llc, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 201,935 shares.

