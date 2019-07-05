Parkwood Has Raised Position in Netflix (NFLX) as Share Price Rose; As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Valuation Declined, Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Cut Position

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 301.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 12,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,147 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, up from 4,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $379.95. About 2.53 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 31/03/2018 – Daily Beast: Exclusive: Ma Anand Sheela, the Villain of Netflix’s `Wild Wild Country,’ Tells All; 05/04/2018 – @JimCramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: HIS SHORT ON NETFLIX, LONG ON GM, WERE BIGGEST LOSERS; 22/03/2018 – 11 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in April; 08/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Outrage as infamous race-faker Rachel Dolezal is given her own Netflix documentary – which features her own son; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TEF.MC – PLANS TO LAUNCH NETFLIX INTEGRAION IN SPAIN AT THE END OF 2018; 06/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: .@Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 24/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast:; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix And Says It Expects 2018 To Be ‘negative Cash Flow Trough’ — MarketWatch

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 14,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 580,594 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.06M, down from 595,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $64.61. About 1.30M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. 67,907 shares were sold by HASTINGS REED, worth $22.29 million.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 47,599 shares to 70,934 shares, valued at $7.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 16,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,785 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2,633 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Century Companies holds 0.43% or 1.20 million shares. Ontario – Canada-based Ci has invested 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Td Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 800 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corp holds 760 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 3,852 shares. Allen Mngmt reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tortoise Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 101 shares. Third Point Ltd accumulated 400,000 shares or 1.59% of the stock. 646,637 are owned by Adage Cap Prtn Limited Company. King Wealth reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc reported 1,957 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clough Cap Partners Ltd Partnership owns 1.25% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 40,121 shares. Stephens Ar invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 7,696 shares or 0.6% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Invsts reported 472,502 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.09% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Oakbrook Invests Ltd stated it has 0.18% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 5,450 are held by Guardian Capital Limited Partnership. The Texas-based Carlson Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.42% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 1.98M shares. 387,140 were accumulated by Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability. Marshall Sullivan Inc Wa reported 54,363 shares or 2.9% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Com has invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 171,640 were reported by Voloridge Investment Management Lc. Veritable Lp invested in 0.03% or 19,151 shares. Andra Ap invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 22,860 shares. Stone Ridge Asset has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Midwest State Bank Tru Division, Illinois-based fund reported 18,409 shares.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 39,042 shares to 301,760 shares, valued at $22.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 106,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 460,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 6 sales for $898,716 activity. The insider Humphries Brian bought 19,000 shares worth $1.16M. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan also sold $11,429 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares. Telesmanic Robert sold $54,470 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, January 11.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.43M for 17.37 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.