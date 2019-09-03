Parkwood Has Raised Adobe (ADBE) Position; Keystone Automotive Industries (KEYS) Has 1.42 Sentiment

Parkwood Llc increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 1212.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parkwood Llc acquired 17,225 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Parkwood Llc holds 18,646 shares with $4.97M value, up from 1,421 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $136.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 2.37 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55

Keystone Automotive Industries Inc (KEYS) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 246 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 173 reduced and sold stock positions in Keystone Automotive Industries Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 155.70 million shares, down from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Keystone Automotive Industries Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 8 to 10 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 156 Increased: 146 New Position: 100.

Parkwood Llc decreased Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 14,194 shares to 200,529 valued at $5.53 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) stake by 47,599 shares and now owns 70,934 shares. Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) was reduced too.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe is Now Oversold (ADBE) – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Generating Income on Adobe (ADBE) – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SYMC, ATVI, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating on Adobe (ADBE) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe has $34000 highest and $250 lowest target. $308.06’s average target is 8.28% above currents $284.51 stock price. Adobe had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Bank of America. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Argus Research. Credit Suisse maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Canaccord Genuity. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. Wedbush maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Neutral” rating. Stephens maintained it with “Hold” rating and $288 target in Friday, March 15 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moore Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 140,000 shares. Hartford Fincl Mngmt Inc holds 1,670 shares. 73,190 are held by Us Savings Bank De. Moreover, Cibc Asset Inc has 0.15% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 92,419 shares. M Holdg invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moors And Cabot holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,670 shares. Cahill Finance Advsr Incorporated owns 960 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 670,560 shares stake. Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability has 2,870 shares. Qs Ltd Liability holds 0.18% or 62,995 shares. 92,554 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Hilltop Inc has 1,344 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Night Owl Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 3.29% stake. Raymond James Serv Advsrs has 0.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 56,351 shares. Aimz Investment Lc has 1.49% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $203.08M for 22.22 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.

Underhill Investment Management Llc holds 9.04% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. for 195,913 shares. Banbury Partners Llc owns 249,821 shares or 6.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Weybosset Research & Management Llc has 6.21% invested in the company for 121,166 shares. The California-based Lateef Investment Management L.P. has invested 4.84% in the stock. Sandler Capital Management, a New York-based fund reported 521,276 shares.

The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $96.86. About 1.31M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks