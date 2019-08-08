Parkwood Has Raised Adobe (ADBE) Position; As Hca Holdings (HCA) Share Value Rose, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Trimmed Position

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1212.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 17,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 18,646 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, up from 1,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $293.36. About 948,990 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Hca Holdings Inc (HCA) by 24.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 4,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 12,671 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, down from 16,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Hca Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $125.85. About 574,116 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wunderlich Managemnt has invested 1.41% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 14,178 are held by Oxbow Advsr Lc. The Massachusetts-based Tekla Management Lc has invested 0.47% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.38% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 12.82M shares. Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 3,197 shares. 10 accumulated 4,422 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 380 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset reported 0% stake. Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Victory Capital Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 196,117 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. 73,009 were reported by Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Com has 0.15% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.06% or 11,039 shares. 1.10M are owned by Morgan Stanley.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,120 shares to 8,216 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J P Morgan Exchange Traded F by 195,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $15.75 million activity. Foster Jon M also sold $4.63 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Monday, February 11. Torres Kathryn A. also sold $1.17 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Tuesday, February 12. STEELE JOHN M sold $4.72 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Tuesday, February 12.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 27,162 shares to 155,875 shares, valued at $6.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 255,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,362 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT).

