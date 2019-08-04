Parkwood Has Lifted Servicenow (NOW) Stake By $408,114; Alkeon Capital Management Lifted Kla (KLAC) Position By $32.64 Million

Parkwood Llc increased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 69.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parkwood Llc acquired 1,659 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Parkwood Llc holds 4,059 shares with $1.00M value, up from 2,400 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $49.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.97% or $8.14 during the last trading session, reaching $265.86. About 2.38M shares traded or 41.78% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased Kla (KLAC) stake by 62.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alkeon Capital Management Llc acquired 274,318 shares as Kla (KLAC)’s stock rose 8.22%. The Alkeon Capital Management Llc holds 711,127 shares with $84.92M value, up from 436,809 last quarter. Kla now has $21.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.58% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $133.24. About 2.07 million shares traded or 27.19% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 20/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms KLA-Tencor at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 19/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Adj EPS $2.02; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR SAYS DEAL PROVIDES THAT UPON TERMINATION UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES ORBOTECH MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $125 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Orbotech Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS/

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Ma holds 0.05% or 477,779 shares in its portfolio. Capital Guardian holds 0% or 60 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Com, Washington-based fund reported 373,910 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 33,850 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 16 are held by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Hitchwood Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 1.24% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Allen Management holds 206,135 shares. Caxton Assocs Ltd Partnership has 20,700 shares. D E Shaw & Comm accumulated 4,610 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt accumulated 579,190 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1.20M shares. Clough Cap Prns Lp invested in 1.33% or 61,595 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Pointstate LP invested in 183,900 shares or 0.89% of the stock.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About ServiceNow, Inc.’s (NYSE:NOW) ROE Of 0.2%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ServiceNow Is A Core Growth Holding – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ServiceNow: Has No Edge Right Now – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ServiceNow -5% despite Q2 beats – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nypost.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE floor traders are facing job extinction – New York Post” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Parkwood Llc decreased Roku Inc stake by 7,947 shares to 11,033 valued at $712,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 33,943 shares and now owns 72,347 shares. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of NOW in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, April 12.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $7.06 million activity. The insider Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold 2,031 shares worth $468,369. The insider WADORS PATRICIA L sold 6,884 shares worth $1.53 million. LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $5.06 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Monday, February 11.

More notable recent KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “KLA-Tencor (KLAC) to Post Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: ITW, DOV, KMB, KLAC, AME – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why KLA-Tencor Rose 14.7% in June – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. KLA-Tencor had 16 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Cowen & Co. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Monday, July 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, May 7 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by UBS. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, March 7 with “Overweight”.