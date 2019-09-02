Parkwood Has Increased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $3.25 Million; Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Decreased Ralph Lauren (RL) Stake by $464,400

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 64.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 23,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 59,591 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33M, up from 36,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The institutional investor held 17,900 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 21,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $88.34. About 1.17M shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Adj EPS 90c; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Reports Revenue Drop Led by North America — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN SEES 1Q NET REV. UNCHANGED TO DOWN SLIGHTLY EX-FX; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N – EXPECTS TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA E-COMMERCE IN FISCAL ’19 – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – APPOINTMENTS WILL BRING NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON COMPANY’S BOARD TO 13; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Net $41M; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – FOR FISCAL 2019, NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE LOW SINGLE-DIGITS IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Rev $1.53B; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – PLANNING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 06/04/2018 – Ralph Lauren Vintage Retrospective Comes to Manhattan Vintage Show

Since May 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $46.65 million activity.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4,700 shares to 8,167 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 62,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Company The (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold RL shares while 133 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 49.38 million shares or 5.48% less from 52.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Fin Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.35% or 78,539 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0.01% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0.01% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 291,450 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 17,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fiera Cap Corporation, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 3,500 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.25% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Panagora Asset Incorporated invested in 0.43% or 748,863 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Horizon Invs Llc reported 1,729 shares stake. 34,773 are held by Hartford Inv Management. State Street Corp reported 2.64M shares stake. Moreover, Us Comml Bank De has 0% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 4,818 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 0.02% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Farmers Merchants Invests stated it has 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett & Company Limited Liability Company stated it has 167,100 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.39 earnings per share, up 5.75% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.26 per share. RL’s profit will be $183.29M for 9.24 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Ralph Lauren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.03% EPS growth.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 18,822 shares to 43,965 shares, valued at $7.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 23,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,245 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning Inc reported 306,800 shares stake. Front Barnett Assocs Ltd stated it has 10,324 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 605,050 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Advisors Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 1.06% or 122,206 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested 2.78% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 110 shares. Meyer Handelman Com holds 1.19% or 165,470 shares. West Coast Ltd reported 9,171 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams invested in 20,662 shares. Tompkins Fincl has 49,617 shares. 14,566 are held by Cape Ann Bank & Trust. Mcgowan Asset holds 0.08% or 3,513 shares in its portfolio. 2,209 were reported by Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Citadel Advsrs Llc stated it has 2.25 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 1.15M shares or 1.37% of all its holdings.