Parkwood Has Decreased Raymond James Financial (RJF) Position By $846,880; Legal & General Group Plc Decreased By $13.67 Million Its Nuance Communications (NUAN) Holding

Parkwood Llc decreased Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) stake by 15.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parkwood Llc sold 10,586 shares as Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)’s stock declined 9.87%. The Parkwood Llc holds 59,420 shares with $4.78 million value, down from 70,006 last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc now has $10.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.00% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $76.2. About 873,681 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Legal & General Group Plc decreased Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) stake by 52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Legal & General Group Plc sold 854,130 shares as Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)’s stock declined 1.01%. The Legal & General Group Plc holds 788,565 shares with $13.25M value, down from 1.64 million last quarter. Nuance Communications Inc now has $4.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 1.52 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date

Analysts await Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 18.45% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.68 per share. RJF’s profit will be $276.30 million for 9.57 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Raymond James Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.56% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Raymond James Financial has $96 highest and $9200 lowest target. $93.75’s average target is 23.03% above currents $76.2 stock price. Raymond James Financial had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, April 5 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, April 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Capital Mgmt Limited Com owns 1.84% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 151,435 shares. Amica Mutual Insur holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 6,255 shares. Franklin Resource Inc owns 3,192 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.03% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,519 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Shine Advisory Services Incorporated holds 0.02% or 417 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,138 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt reported 20,179 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 280,500 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 4,135 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts, New York-based fund reported 16,809 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 36,600 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs holds 1,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.03% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested 0% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Partners owns 359,610 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Aperio Gru Ltd Com reported 17,177 shares. Mesirow Financial has invested 1.42% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Principal Financial Gp invested in 25,899 shares or 0% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 3.41M shares. Regions Financial accumulated 1,208 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability holds 65,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Lc invested 1.56% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Qs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 6,600 shares or 0% of the stock. 114,644 were accumulated by Natixis. Royal London Asset Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Golden Gate Private Equity Inc has 1.86% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 340,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Everett Harris And Co Ca holds 0.02% or 37,000 shares in its portfolio.

Legal & General Group Plc increased Ladder Cap Corp (NYSE:LADR) stake by 33,512 shares to 52,834 valued at $900,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) stake by 105,648 shares and now owns 506,926 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was raised too.