Parkwood Has Decreased Its Position in Pepsico (PEP) by $1.96 Million; Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Share Price Declined While Omers Administration Has Upped Stake

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 19,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 726,894 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.47 million, up from 707,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 124,722 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 36(M), Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 22/03/2018 – Golub Cap Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q NAV/SHR $16.11; 22/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 12/03/2018 – Ben Golub Joins Storj Labs as Executive Chairman, Interim CEO; 05/03/2018 Golub Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Market Response to China Tariffs ‘Out of Whack,’ Golub Says (Video); 30/04/2018 – Golub Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 Million In New Middle-Market Originations For Its Fiscal Year 2018 Second Quarter; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q ADJ. NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 32C, EST. 32C

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 16,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 55,785 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84 million, down from 71,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 2.24 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP)

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 4.39M shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $19.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 78,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 950,950 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold GBDC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 16.23 million shares or 3.09% less from 16.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) reported 14,885 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 1,398 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De accumulated 5,576 shares or 0% of the stock. North Star Investment Mgmt Corporation owns 2,329 shares. Muzinich owns 1.16% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 794,771 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt invested in 620 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 308,098 shares. Front Barnett Limited Com reported 10,555 shares stake. Clough Capital LP owns 840,566 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Pnc Fincl Grp stated it has 4,324 shares. Regions Financial stated it has 1,500 shares. Cibc Ww Markets invested in 0% or 12,949 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Brown Advisory Secs Lc holds 37,076 shares.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 2,744 shares to 21,649 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 23,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.96 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Iowa Bancorp has 2.49% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Contravisory Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Steinberg Global Asset owns 93,932 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 1.08M shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Communication reported 750 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division has 120,918 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.26% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Exane Derivatives reported 58,772 shares. 3,602 are held by Legacy Private. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com has 0.09% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 5,800 shares. 2,400 are owned by Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp Ny. 5,925 are held by Shamrock Asset Mgmt Lc. Mairs And owns 14,427 shares. Stack Finance Inc invested in 3.16% or 214,988 shares. Fred Alger, a New York-based fund reported 30,912 shares.

