Parkwood Has Cut Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Position by $4.95 Million; Sm Energy Company (SM) Shareholder Kennedy Capital Management Cut Its Position

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 40.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 47,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 70,934 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.38 million, down from 118,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $120.24. About 5.74M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sm Energy Company (SM) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 22,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 864,292 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.12M, down from 887,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sm Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.28% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 4.42 million shares traded or 13.88% up from the average. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 10.1 MMBOE; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Declares Semi-annual Cash Dividend; 26/03/2018 – SM Energy Announces Closing Of Powder River Basin Asset Sale And Provides Additional Updates; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Net $317.4M; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces 1Q Preview, Permian Outperformance, and Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 21/03/2018 SM Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BASED ON FIRST TWO MONTHS OF QUARTER, PERMIAN BASIN PRODUCTION EXCEEDED PLAN; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO -ANNOUNCES SALE OF REMAINING ASSETS IN WILLISTON BASIN AND ONE FOR SALE OF ITS THIRD-PARTY OPERATED ASSETS HALFF EAST; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND ABOUT $1.27B

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $200,271 activity. Copeland David W also bought $127,121 worth of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) on Friday, May 24.

More notable recent SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SM Energy Company (SM) CEO Jay Ottoson on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SM Energy Co (SM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 87% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

