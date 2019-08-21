Parkwood Has Cut Its Position in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) by $3.28 Million as Stock Rose; As Cit Group (CIT) Stock Value Declined, Mackay Shields Upped Its Holding by $446,030

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 29.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 18,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 43,965 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, down from 62,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.04B market cap company. The stock increased 5.37% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $137.77. About 1.40 million shares traded or 56.91% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 9,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 116,593 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59M, up from 107,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 311,138 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 26/04/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON MAY 23, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY CIT; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group Profit Falls 46%, Touts Progress on Strategic Plan; 13/03/2018 – CIT NAMES SARAH L. F. MCAVOY AS CORPORATE TREASURER; 24/04/2018 – CIT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 74C, EST. 95C; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – ALSO COMMENCED A PUBLIC OFFERING OF SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 13/03/2018 – CIT Bank Launches New Money Market Account Expanding Its Product Portfolio; 12/03/2018 – ONDECK’S BRAUSE FORMERLY W/ CIT GROUP; 09/03/2018 – CIT REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ABOUT $883M OF UNSECURED DEBT; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q Cont Ops EPS 79c; 19/04/2018 – DJ CIT Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIT)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CIT shares while 103 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.69 million shares or 5.96% less from 100.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 6,905 shares. Quantitative Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,100 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 85,107 shares. Oak Ltd Oh accumulated 461,989 shares. Citigroup holds 219,051 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gulf Intl Savings Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.08% or 90,341 shares in its portfolio. 7,259 are held by Fdx Advsr Incorporated. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability reported 2.58 million shares stake. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 22,605 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Secor Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 9,783 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Victory Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Putnam Invs Limited Liability accumulated 101,756 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $60 Million Financing for Partners Pharmacy – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CIT Names Philip Robbins as President of Asset Management and Capital Markets – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “U.S. stocks close sharply higher after Trump backs off on some tariffs on Chinese imports – MarketWatch” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CIT to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On CIT Group Inc. (CIT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $936,573 activity. McPhail Kenneth bought $43,139 worth of stock. The insider Alemany Ellen R bought $500,817. $84,900 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) was bought by Solk Steve.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 407,000 shares to 2.73 million shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (NYSE:SNH) by 173,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,279 shares, and cut its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,900 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Parkside Bancorporation Trust holds 0% or 45 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Corp invested 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Brown Advisory stated it has 1,166 shares. Nuwave Investment Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Cardinal Capital Mgmt accumulated 2,475 shares. Ent Financial Serv accumulated 7 shares. Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 3.18M shares. Hourglass Capital Lc reported 0.11% stake. Pennsylvania Com holds 5,961 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 55,216 shares. Cim Invest Mangement stated it has 2,053 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division holds 26 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Llc has 6,060 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 149 shares.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 earnings per share, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $267.76 million for 6.57 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Etf (VEA) by 439,000 shares to 468,918 shares, valued at $19.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt Etf (VTI) by 185,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 588,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).