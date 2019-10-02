Parkwood Has Boosted Position in Raymond James Financial (RJF); Silverback Asset Management Trimmed Holding in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) by $1.03 Million as Market Value Rose

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 6,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 66,136 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, up from 59,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $77.85. About 285,219 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 22,073 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $149,292 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davenport Lc holds 96,075 shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.05% or 171,451 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 80,471 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Oregon-based Hood River Ltd has invested 1.02% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Legal General Grp Public Limited Com owns 3,400 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Financial Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 275 shares. Arrowstreet Lp holds 184,974 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 1.15M shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Limited has 0.01% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Kerrisdale Advisers Lc owns 139,018 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp, Texas-based fund reported 492,125 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). New York-based Pdt Prtn Lc has invested 0.03% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests Company has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX).

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $630.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Prn) by 1.55 million shares to 27.25M shares, valued at $28.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Team Inc (Prn) by 6.85 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.66M shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28M for 9.28 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $468.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 32,685 shares to 27,915 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 47,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,299 shares, and cut its stake in A.