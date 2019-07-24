Parkwood Has Boosted Its Position in Servicenow (NOW) by $408,114 as Market Value Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Rose, Riverpark Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $4.08 Million

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 2,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,787 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.55 million, down from 16,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $979.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $1990.12. About 1.57 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 19/04/2018 – Main Street: Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 16/03/2018 – CNBC: Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon Is Filming Its First Spanish-Language Original Series, Soccer Documentary `Six Dreams’; 17/04/2018 – Beyond Spots & Dots Launches Programmatic Tactics for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses, Nonprofits, Government Entities and Educational Institutions; 10/05/2018 – Sears to Sell Tires on Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Handmade isn’t really threatening business at Etsy, CEO Josh Silverman tells @JimCramer; 17/04/2018 – LG Smart Appliances Now Work With Both Amazon Alexa And The Google Assistant; 06/04/2018 – The report comes as Trump attacks online retailer Amazon, claiming the company pays little or no taxes to state and local governments; 15/03/2018 – The company is also alleged to have requested vendors help absorb the costs of discounting goods

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 1,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,059 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 2,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $296.3. About 1.38M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 101,098 shares to 142,273 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 33,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,347 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $32.40 million activity. On Friday, February 1 Schneider David sold $1.71M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 7,750 shares. CODD RONALD E F also sold $22.01M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares. LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $5.06 million worth of stock. Desai Chirantan Jitendra had sold 2,031 shares worth $468,369. WADORS PATRICIA L sold $1.53 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 94.23 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.