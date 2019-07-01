Parkwood Has Boosted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Escalade Has 1.69 Sentiment

Parkwood Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 64.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parkwood Llc acquired 23,348 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Parkwood Llc holds 59,591 shares with $8.33 million value, up from 36,243 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $369.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $139.33. About 2.19 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION

Escalade Inc (ESCA) investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.44, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 22 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 13 sold and trimmed equity positions in Escalade Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 3.95 million shares, down from 3.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Escalade Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 11 Increased: 16 New Position: 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Parkwood Llc decreased Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) stake by 12,552 shares to 32,578 valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) stake by 77,249 shares and now owns 67,649 shares. Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 16 analyst reports since January 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, January 2. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $139 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, January 14. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, January 2 with “Equal-Weight”.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. Shares for $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

Beddow Capital Management Inc holds 2.72% of its portfolio in Escalade, Incorporated for 443,173 shares.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells sporting goods to retailers, dealers, and wholesalers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $165.55 million. The firm makes, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products. It has a 8.48 P/E ratio. It offers archery products under the Bear Archery, Trophy Ridge, Whisker Biscuit, and Cajun Bowfishing brands; table tennis products under the STIGA, Ping-Pong, and Prince brands; basketball goals under the Goalrilla, Goaliath, Silverback, Hoopstar, and Goalsetter brands; play systems under the Woodplay and Childlife brands; fitness products under the USWeight, The STEP, Lifeline, Kettleworx, Natural Fitness, and PER4M brands; hockey and soccer game tables under the Atomic, American Legend, Redline, and Triumph brands; billiard accessories under the Mizerak, Minnesota Fats, Lucasi, PureX, Rage, and Players brands; darting products under the Unicorn, Accudart, Arachnid, Nodor, and Winmau brands; and outdoor game products under the Zume Games, Pickleball Now, Onix, Viva Sol, and Triumph brands.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 3,213 shares traded. Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA) has declined 11.27% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESCA News: 17/05/2018 – ESCALADE INC – IT HAS SOLD IT'S 50% EQUITY SHARE OF STIGA SPORTS GROUP AB, HEADQUARTERED IN SWEDEN; 19/04/2018 Escalade 1Q EPS 8c; 17/05/2018 – Escalade Sells Equity Stake In STIGA Sports Group AB; 17/05/2018 – ESCALADE INC – ESCALADE SPORTS ENTERED INTO A LONG-TERM LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR STIGA BRAND; 19/04/2018 – Escalade Sees Sales in Outdoor Categories Improving in 2nd Quarter as Weather Gets Better; 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC ESCA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.125/SHR; 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN INCREASE OF 200 BPS TO 28.0%; 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC – QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.08 PER SHARE