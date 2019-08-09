Parkwood Has Boosted Holding in Adobe (ADBE) by $4.58 Million; State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Stake in Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Boosted by $1.15 Million

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 47.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 21,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 66,592 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, up from 45,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 195,879 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 5.0C; 26/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Public Sector and Education Wins; 11/05/2018 – Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 2% Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees 2Q Rev $127M-$129M; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Bd of Directors and Names New Chair; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Rev $133.1M; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 15/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Integrity Marketing Group Expands in the Midwest by Acquiring the Senior Market Division of Cornerstone Broker Insurance Services

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1212.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 17,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 18,646 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, up from 1,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $295.67. About 1.11 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 27,162 shares to 155,875 shares, valued at $6.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 7,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,600 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&Co Incorporated holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,162 shares. Natixis invested in 0.04% or 23,617 shares. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 44,360 shares. 36.11M are owned by Fmr Ltd Liability. State Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pnc Fincl Gp Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Guardian Capital LP invested in 0.01% or 1,560 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al owns 14,922 shares. Ulysses Ltd stated it has 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The Ohio-based Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Albion Finance Group Ut has invested 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.82% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The Wisconsin-based Schmidt P J Invest Incorporated has invested 0.25% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Twin Capital Management owns 0.92% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 70,063 shares. Whittier Communications Of Nevada Incorporated reported 4,997 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Ltd Partnership invested in 0.07% or 17,704 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Macquarie Gru Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Eagle Asset Inc holds 0.58% or 2.00 million shares. Granahan Management Ma reported 402,871 shares. Moreover, Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 45,685 shares. Fmr Ltd Company holds 1.32M shares. Arrowstreet LP reported 211,219 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 17,014 shares. Moreover, Stifel Corp has 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Hanseatic Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 40 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Secor Cap Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Manchester Cap Lc holds 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) or 1,392 shares. Pnc Fin Serv Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 17,260 shares to 114,946 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 4,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,671 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).