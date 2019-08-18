Parkwood Decreased Its Position in Total Sa (TOT) by $823,515; Northeast Investment Management Continues to Hold Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE)

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Total Sa (TOT) by 14.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 14,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 90,694 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, down from 105,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Total Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 1.52M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 11/04/2018 – Total’s Acquisitions Are Part of Cobalt’s Bankruptcy Auction Sale; 16/05/2018 – Total Engaging with French, U.S. Authorities to Examine Possible Project Waiver; 16/05/2018 – Total Will Not Make Any Further Commitment to Iran South Pars Project; 04/05/2018 – TOTAL: ‘STRINGENT COMPLIANCE’ OF RULES ON FOZ DO AMAZONAS; 13/04/2018 – Total: Main Indicators; 10/04/2018 – Total: MoU Is to Build Petrochemical Complex in Saudi Arabia; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – SHOULD NOVATEK DECIDE TO REDUCE ITS PARTICIPATION BELOW 60%, TOTAL WILL HAVE POSSIBILITY TO INCREASE ITS DIRECT SHARE UP TO 15%; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS DEVELOPING U.S. LNG STRATEGY IS NECESSARY; 16/05/2018 – Total Will Pull out of Iran Gas Project if No Project Waiver Granted by U.S; 14/03/2018 – Total SA Approves Capital Increase for Employees and Retirees Under Certain Conditions

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 24.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 16,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 86,047 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.64M, up from 69,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $217.53. About 2.62 million shares traded or 54.29% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 6,689 shares to 240,504 shares, valued at $40.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,596 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc, New York-based fund reported 109,742 shares. Walter And Keenan Finance Consulting Co Mi Adv reported 0.32% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 1,560 were accumulated by Btc Capital Incorporated. Ameritas Invest Prtn reported 36,326 shares. Colony Limited Liability Com holds 0.17% or 21,299 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa has invested 0.26% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Ancora Advsr Ltd Co owns 13,429 shares. Veritable LP has 0.11% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 27,626 shares. Marco Investment Mgmt Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,727 shares. 1,228 were reported by Hrt Financial Limited Liability. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Company invested 0.25% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Axel Management Ltd Llc reported 24,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has 914,969 shares. Moreover, London Of Virginia has 0% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Com Bancorp holds 227,080 shares.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17,225 shares to 18,646 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Etf (VEA) by 439,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 468,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 13.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.31B for 9.45 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.95% EPS growth.