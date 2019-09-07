Parkwood Decreased Its Bank Of America (BAC) Stake by $383,238; Stock Price Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Chesapeake Asset Management Upped Stake by $477,633

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 4,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 9,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 14,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 200,529 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, down from 214,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 54.50 million shares traded or 4.84% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BAC 1Q EQUITIES TRADING REV. EX-DVA $1.52B, EST. $1.18B; 14/03/2018 – Ford Motor Company to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – EX-BOFA BRAZIL EMPLOYEES ARE SAID TO BUILD NEW EQUITY FUND; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA APRIL CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.96% :3481126Z US; 12/03/2018 – BLUELINX HAS COMMITMENTS FROM WELLS FARGO & BANK OF AMERICA; 12/04/2018 – BofA Raises Concerns About Zambia’s Debt as Risks Seen Growing; 26/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Loses Billion-Dollar Advisor Team — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch predicts several gaming-related companies will benefit from legalized sports betting; 10/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 17

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99M and $58.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 12,070 shares to 37,412 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,923 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Glob Investment Ltd Llc holds 216,815 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Company holds 1.9% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 76,131 shares. 1St Source Bancorp stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Atria Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 55,562 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 7.85M are owned by Dimensional Fund L P. Zacks Invest owns 120,526 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Somerville Kurt F reported 63,962 shares. Andra Ap holds 67,902 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Moreover, Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us Inc has 0.45% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Central Bankshares reported 0.62% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wright Investors Serv Inc holds 30,586 shares. Martin Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.83% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 97,719 shares. Bainco Investors has invested 1.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Co reported 0.1% stake.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.19B for 10.19 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt invested 0.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fiduciary holds 0.15% or 200,763 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Ltd reported 2,155 shares stake. Huber Cap Management Ltd has invested 2.51% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Strategic Advsr Ltd Co holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 108,211 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma has invested 0.22% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Caxton Ltd Partnership reported 10,288 shares stake. Augustine Asset Mngmt reported 24,216 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.65 million shares. Shoker Inv Counsel holds 0.3% or 14,718 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications has 0.16% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 63,596 shares. Barbara Oil Communication holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 40,000 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd invested in 0.01% or 9,300 shares. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank Corporation accumulated 148,212 shares. Salem Inv Counselors invested 3.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On Bank of America Corporation’s (NYSE:BAC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Selling Bank Of America – A Great Company Can Present A Poor Stock Investment At Times – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Citigroup and Other Big Banks Are Down Today – The Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Most-Bought Financial Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 16, 2019.