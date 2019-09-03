Parkwood Decreased By $3.03 Million Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position; Athenex (ATNX) Shorts Raised By 2.51%

Parkwood Llc decreased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 15.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parkwood Llc sold 1,704 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Parkwood Llc holds 9,200 shares with $16.38 million value, down from 10,904 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $872.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Amazon also courted the online pharmacy start-up, the sources said; 28/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Trump wants to go after Amazon, Bezos not Facebook, Zuckerberg; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 16/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Amazon team headed to Chicago late next week to inspect potential ‘HQ2’ sites; 07/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is able to get to the bottom of any customer issue by sending Amazon executives one punctuation mark. via @CNBCMakeIt; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with USPS pricing review; 27/04/2018 – Health care execs and investors have a love-hate relationship with Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Says More Than a Million U.S. Small Businesses Sell on Its Site; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) had an increase of 2.51% in short interest. ATNX’s SI was 5.34 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.51% from 5.21 million shares previously. With 588,700 avg volume, 9 days are for Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s short sellers to cover ATNX’s short positions. The SI to Athenex Inc’s float is 12.02%. The stock decreased 3.60% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $14.73. About 153,314 shares traded. Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) has declined 3.95% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ATNX News: 14/05/2018 – Athenex 1Q Loss $7.3M; 26/03/2018 – Athenex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Athenex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 ATHENEX INC ATNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $125 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Athenex Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – ATHENEX INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $28.4 MLN VS NET LOSS OF $40.1 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Athenex, Inc. Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Oraxol for the Treatment of Angiosarcoma; 30/04/2018 – Athenex: James Zukin to Leave Board, Transition to Advisory Role Serving as Sr. Strategy and Business Adviser to CEO; 27/04/2018 – Athenex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – ATHENEX REAFFIRMS YEAR 2018 REV. GUIDANCE

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. The Company’s Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas.

More notable recent Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Shares In Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ATNX, LNG, BXC – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Athenex (ATNX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Athenex, Inc. (ATNX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Athenex, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results, Positive Phase III Results on Oral Paclitaxel plus Encequidar and Increased Product Sales Guidance – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26B for 96.54 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.23% or 460 shares. Waters Parkerson And Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fishman Jay A Mi invested in 18,513 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical invested in 7,135 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 2.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1.05 million shares. Oakmont owns 59,139 shares. Highlander Mngmt Limited Company holds 1,505 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Florida-based American Asset Mgmt has invested 0.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wetherby Asset has 7,755 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Hillview Cap Limited Liability Company holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 113 shares. Spectrum Asset Inc (Nb Ca) owns 265 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Capital Intl Limited Ca invested 4.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zweig, a Alabama-based fund reported 22,263 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Inc has invested 0.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives accumulated 5,060 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.64’s average target is 23.78% above currents $1776.29 stock price. Amazon.com had 17 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, March 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, June 21. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $2300 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.