Parkwood Cut Its Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Holding by $1.15 Million as Stock Rose; As Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Market Valuation Rose, Vista Capital Partners Decreased Position

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.86M market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.65. About 2,161 shares traded. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has risen 5.95% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.52% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF)

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 6,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,027 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05 million, down from 72,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $168.8. About 14.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%; 25/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Says Trade War With China Could ‘Kill a Lot of Jobs in America’ (Video); 28/05/2018 – Alibaba injects pharmacy assets into healthcare unit in $1.4 bln deal; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 468 shares to 804 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Blackrock holds 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) or 1,104 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 68,728 shares. Vista Capital Prtnrs reported 359,482 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Moreover, James Inv Research has 0% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parthenon Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 179,808 shares.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt Etf (VTI) by 185,300 shares to 588,699 shares, valued at $85.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Etf (VEA).