Parkwood Cut By $836,190 Its Diageo Plc (DEO) Stake; Last Week BB&T (BBT) Coverage

Parkwood Llc decreased Diageo Plc (DEO) stake by 11.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parkwood Llc sold 5,130 shares as Diageo Plc (DEO)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Parkwood Llc holds 38,243 shares with $6.26 million value, down from 43,373 last quarter. Diageo Plc now has $98.76B valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $167.69. About 496,994 shares traded or 53.85% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News

Among 3 analysts covering BB&T (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB&T has $56 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17’s average target is 12.07% above currents $46.55 stock price. BB&T had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5300 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. Morgan Stanley maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) rating on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $56 target. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, March 4. See BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $53.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $51.5000 New Target: $50.5000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $56 New Target: $53 Maintain

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $56 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Odeon Rating: Buy Initiate

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity. $198,546 worth of stock was bought by Graney Patrick C III on Thursday, February 28.

The stock increased 2.42% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.55. About 8.38 million shares traded or 90.31% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BB&T Announces Third-Quarter Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BB&T declares $0.45 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “BB&T shareholders approve merger, ‘Truist’ name – Triad Business Journal” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust Banks: BB&T Merger Provides Favorable Outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BB&T Corporation shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 245,104 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Advsrs Incorporated Oh owns 73,291 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.05% or 263,000 shares. Smith Asset Group Lp holds 210 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 108,945 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 211,041 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.08% or 355,592 shares in its portfolio. Culbertson A N &, a Virginia-based fund reported 66,832 shares. Blair William Il has invested 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Westover Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 49,031 shares or 1.18% of the stock. 57,832 were accumulated by Eastern Bancshares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma owns 1,179 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of holds 0.05% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 105,884 shares. Moreover, Ejf Capital Ltd Company has 0.25% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).