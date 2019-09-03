Parkwood Cut By $4.95 Million Its Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Stake; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Decreased Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Position

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW) stake by 27.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 636,164 shares as Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)’s stock declined 3.04%. The Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 1.65 million shares with $157.46M value, down from 2.28 million last quarter. Pinnacle West Capital Corp now has $10.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $95.46. About 1.21M shares traded or 20.90% up from the average. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – PNW 1Q OPER REV. $692.7M, EST. $681.0M (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNW); 15/03/2018 – Day & Zimmermann Awarded Maintenance Contract at Largest Power Production Plant in the U.S; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q Rev $692.7M; 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico

Parkwood Llc decreased Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) stake by 40.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parkwood Llc sold 47,599 shares as Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Parkwood Llc holds 70,934 shares with $7.38M value, down from 118,533 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co/The now has $306.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $121.24. About 3.67 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested in 0.03% or 39,181 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 52,408 shares. Moreover, Swiss Fincl Bank has 0.05% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 461,751 shares. Us State Bank De has 49,392 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund invested in 2,230 shares. Howe And Rusling Incorporated reported 55 shares. The New York-based Epoch Investment Prtnrs has invested 0.08% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Element Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Atria Invests Lc owns 11,270 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corp reported 100 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 1,014 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.04% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp holds 0.13% or 114,641 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.03% stake.

Among 5 analysts covering Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE:PNW), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Pinnacle West Capital Corp has $105 highest and $9000 lowest target. $97.80’s average target is 2.45% above currents $95.46 stock price. Pinnacle West Capital Corp had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) rating on Monday, August 12. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $9900 target. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $9800 target in Friday, August 9 report. Bank of America upgraded Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) on Monday, April 15 to “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 12.

Analysts await Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PNW’s profit will be $336.06M for 7.93 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle West Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 135.16% EPS growth.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) stake by 61,437 shares to 185,548 valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1. It also upped Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 70,308 shares and now owns 19.20 million shares. Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd holds 316,831 shares. Frontier Invest Communications invested in 7,865 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel invested in 3,185 shares. Lee Danner & Bass holds 1.65% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 143,882 shares. Winfield Associate holds 860 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Co stated it has 1.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.4% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Patten Group Incorporated Inc accumulated 13,684 shares. 141,900 are owned by Intact Inv Mgmt. Parkwood Ltd Co accumulated 70,934 shares. Hengehold Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 293,477 shares or 7.18% of all its holdings. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Com stated it has 5,025 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.08% or 54,470 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Yhb Inv has invested 0.76% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cadinha And Limited Liability Corporation invested in 10,539 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

Parkwood Llc increased A stake by 2,744 shares to 21,649 valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Ftse Developed Etf (VEA) stake by 439,000 shares and now owns 468,918 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was raised too.