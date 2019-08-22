Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Lifted Its Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Holding by $302,910 as Stock Declined; Zuckerman Investment Group Trimmed Position in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by $10.20 Million

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 146.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 6,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 11,090 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $31.14. About 494,930 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Caseys General Stores, EQT Midstream Partners, LP, Intellia Therapeutics,; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Raises Quarterly Distribution to $1.065 Vs. $1.025; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $1.61; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Expects Immaterial Impact From Revised Policy Statement by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2019 Net $950M-Net $1.05B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 15/03/2018 EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $97.09. About 720,299 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 5,996 shares to 121,612 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barclays Bk Plc (DJP) by 23,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,345 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century Cos Inc has invested 0.02% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Duff And Phelps Invest has invested 0.04% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1.60M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company owns 6,790 shares. Estabrook Cap has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 1,600 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 55,000 shares. Cadence Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 1.76% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 422,391 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.03% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 7,961 shares in its portfolio. Walnut Private Equity Prtn Limited Liability Com stated it has 3.22% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.03% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 161,400 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Evergreen Limited Liability Company has 0.46% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 98,395 shares. Blackrock accumulated 443,411 shares.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.83 million for 26.97 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 20 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 818,447 shares. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 2,198 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Fin Ptnrs holds 0% or 60 shares in its portfolio. Moore Cap Mgmt Lp reported 150,000 shares stake. Decatur Cap Management Inc holds 49,235 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 3,052 shares. Moreover, Norinchukin Bankshares The has 0.06% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 45,846 shares. Carroll Assoc holds 0.03% or 2,786 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.24% or 19.20M shares in its portfolio. Van Den Berg Management I Incorporated invested in 120,521 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr Inc invested in 0.01% or 10,257 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 6,208 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp reported 0.05% stake. Van Eck Assoc Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

