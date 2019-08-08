Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raised Centene Del (CNC) Holding by $490,939; Walnut Private Equity Partners Cut Its Position in Kkr & Co (KKR) as Share Value Rose

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (KKR) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc sold 38,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, down from 438,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kkr & Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $24.46. About 3.85 million shares traded or 25.61% up from the average. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has declined 2.05% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 22/03/2018 – KKR-backed Emerald Media Acquires Significant Minority Stake in Global Sports Commerce; 03/05/2018 – KKR 1Q Economic Profit Per Share 42c; 10/05/2018 – Unilever Nigeria calls shareholder vote over sale of spreads business; 06/03/2018 – KKR, PETROCHINA SAID TO EYE WOOLWORTHS GAS STATIONS: AUSTRALIAN; 13/04/2018 – Accel-KKR Partners with Green Mountain Technology; 19/04/2018 – DJ KKR & Co LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KKR); 30/03/2018 – KKR-Backed Preferred Sands Updates IPO Filing, Had Filed Form S-1 in August; 31/05/2018 – KIFS and Tranzmute Partner to Address Business Transformation and Restructuring Needs in India; 03/05/2018 – KKR & Co. 1Q Net $170.1M; 24/05/2018 – Animal Health: Danone, Nestle, KKR and more suit up for GSK consumer bidding war: report

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 84.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 9,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 20,230 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 10,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.96. About 7.30M shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold KKR shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 3.17 million shares or 9.71% less from 3.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd reported 6,825 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Covey Capital Advsrs Ltd Co reported 6.73% of its portfolio in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Davis Cap Partners Limited Liability Corporation has invested 5.02% of its portfolio in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Walter And Keenan Fin Consulting Company Mi Adv stated it has 32,500 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Walnut Private Equity Ltd Llc stated it has 400,000 shares or 7.01% of all its holdings. Essex holds 21,345 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Analysts await KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 28.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.6 per share. KKR’s profit will be $373.31 million for 14.22 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by KKR & Co. Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.26% EPS growth.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 13,364 shares to 29,530 shares, valued at $848,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 73,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,856 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO).

