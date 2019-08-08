Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Upped Its Centene Del (CNC) Holding by $490,939; Union Pacific (UNP) Share Price Rose While Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Cut Stake

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 84.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 9,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 20,230 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 10,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 3.98 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 3,990 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 6,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $169.7. About 1.96M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Toledo Na Oh reported 9,400 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 17,067 shares. Exchange Capital Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 13,259 shares. Dowling And Yahnke holds 0.76% or 47,476 shares in its portfolio. Ww Investors reported 11.39M shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement holds 0.31% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 1.51M shares. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust holds 1.45% or 13,700 shares in its portfolio. Enterprise Financial Svcs Corp has 0.28% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 7,598 shares. Eagle Asset Management stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 0.22% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Davis R M Inc holds 118,083 shares. Moreover, Kcm Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 16,486 shares. Bluecrest Management holds 56,691 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Anderson Hoagland And holds 7,391 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Stock Yards National Bank & Tru reported 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.46 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 32,865 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 399,788 shares. Hartford reported 45,180 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability (Wy) reported 0.03% stake. Fiduciary Tru invested in 35,674 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tekla Cap Ltd Liability holds 128,295 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 60 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Glenmede Trust Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.53 million shares. Regions Finance holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 9,412 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Com has 0.35% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 19,450 shares. Ww Asset accumulated 28,807 shares. 533,533 are owned by Natixis. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 156,488 shares. Savant Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.08% or 7,579 shares.

