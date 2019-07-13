Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Increased Its Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Position by $302,910; Tributary Capital Management Lifted Its Microchip Technology Com (MCHP) Position by $336,200; Stock Declined

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (MCHP) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, up from 19,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $91.71. About 1.38M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Cash Flow From Operations $359.6M; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 31/05/2018 – Microsemi to Showcase Time Sensitive Networking Solutions and Enhanced Software Offerings for Ethernet and IP Networking; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Closes $68.78/Share Buy Of Microsemi; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Completion of Microsemi Acquisition; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Tech: Antitrust Review Continues in Several Countries; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Closing Microsemi Buy In Late May or Early June; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closing Date of Its Acquisition of Microsemi; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.39-Adj EPS $1.49; 07/05/2018 – Microchip does not confirm reports on China approval of Microsemi bid

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 146.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 6,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,090 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $42.88. About 449,228 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – Merger of EQM and Rice Midstream Implies Transaction Value of $2.4B, Including Assumption of RMP Deb; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Raises Quarterly Distribution to $1.065 Vs. $1.025; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Also to Acquire EQT GP Holdings’ 75% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Rice Midstream Partners LP is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 5,996 shares to 121,612 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 24,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,105 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones And Limited Liability Corp reported 42,265 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 1,048 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 84,597 shares. Optimum Advisors has invested 0.02% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 4,800 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt owns 124,139 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L holds 11,300 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors has 95,192 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management accumulated 30,389 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Lc, a New York-based fund reported 5,700 shares. Fmr Ltd accumulated 78,033 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Arcadia Inv Management Mi invested in 1,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd stated it has 4.48 million shares. Cushing Asset Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 1.23M shares.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 15,200 shares to 5,700 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Umb Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 46,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,246 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc New Co (NASDAQ:ORLY).