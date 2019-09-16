Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Increased Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $319,284 as Valuation Rose; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Trimmed Its Wix.Com (WIX) Stake by $1.42 Million; Share Price Rose

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $123.81. About 472,698 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 39.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 11,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 40,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, up from 29,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 79.66M shares traded or 46.28% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/04/2018 – Those bank holdings will get even bigger because of his latest winning investment involving Bank of America; 21/04/2018 – That stake could be worth more than $109 billion in 2030, according to Bank of America last year; 16/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S RESO PICKS BOFA, CITI, VTB, SBERBANK, RENCAP, DEUTSCHE BANK, SOCGEN TO ARRANGE IPO – TWO BANKING; 04/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S MEYER: TARIFFS SO FAR HAVE SMALL IMPACT ON GDP; 27/03/2018 – BofA Pays U.K. Female Staff 28.7% Less Than Male Employees; 17/05/2018 – Bank of America Raises $2.25 Billion in Largest Green Bond Deal; 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 06/04/2018 – MAIDEN HOLDINGS APPOINTS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH TO MANAGE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 09/04/2018 – BofA market analyst Hartnett pins ‘simple reason’ for market woes on the Fed

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: BAC, TWTR, NVDA, BB, MDB – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Investors Buy Bank of America Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Buffett’s Apple Soars to Year-to-Date High – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montag A &, a Georgia-based fund reported 185,843 shares. Laurion Limited Partnership accumulated 853,457 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Corp invested 1.33% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). B T Dba Alpha reported 1.12% stake. Mirador Capital Ptnrs Lp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 10,583 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Lc reported 188,030 shares. 15,769 are owned by Baystate Wealth Management. Wall Street Access Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 44,178 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0.54% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 15.77 million shares. Kanawha Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Foundation Advsrs has 15,472 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.21% or 13,882 shares in its portfolio. Terril Brothers holds 573,462 shares or 5.3% of its portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 1.84M shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Bainco Intl Investors reported 350,056 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Wix.com Stock Was Slammed Wednesday – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$147, Is Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Subscriber Base Growth Aid Wix.com’s (WIX) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bear of the Day: Wix.com (WIX) – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wix -9.6% on downside outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential holds 3,958 shares. Hsbc Holding Plc stated it has 1,601 shares. Moreover, Clearbridge Limited Liability Com has 0.18% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 18 shares. 4,761 were accumulated by Guggenheim Limited Com. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 1.67 million shares. Moreover, Northcoast Asset Llc has 0.03% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 3,600 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 24,014 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corp owns 35,761 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, Florida-based fund reported 2,700 shares. 34,709 were accumulated by Next Century Growth Invsts Lc. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 2,222 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 3,549 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0.01% or 98,714 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 590 shares.