Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Boosted Its Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Position by $302,910; Shares Declined; Westlake Chem Partners LP (WLKP) Shares Rose While Tiedemann Wealth Management Lifted by $668,866 Its Position

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 146.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 6,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 11,090 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.84. About 108,815 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Raises Quarterly Distribution to $1.065 Vs. $1.025; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: FERC Policy to Disallow Income Tax Cost Recovery by Pipelines Owned by Master Limited Partnerships; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM: DGP HASTINGS EXTRACTION PLANT RETURNS TO SERVICE

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (WLKP) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 30,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.96% . The institutional investor held 394,468 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96M, up from 364,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Westlake Chem Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $790.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.47. About 9,739 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) has declined 7.30% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WLKP News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook For Westlake To Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westlake Chemical Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLKP); 16/03/2018 – Platts: Westlake to boost US caustic soda prices in second hike this year; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Rtgs; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP WLKP.N – QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION COVERAGE RATIO OF 1.13X; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 8, Affirms 2 Westlake Auto Receivables Trust Rtgs; 04/04/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Remarketing Division Announces 2017 Auctions of the Year; 30/04/2018 – Westlake Chemical Ptrs Raises Distribution to 39.75c; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical Ptrs 1Q EPS 36c; 13/03/2018 – Westlake Financial Partners with AUL

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 164,944 shares to 59,794 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 217,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,316 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WLKP shares while 86 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.67 million shares or 0.65% less from 44.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset has 105,845 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management has invested 0.05% in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Strs Ohio holds 205,491 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 129 shares. United Services Automobile Association reported 0% in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Stifel reported 0.01% stake. Callahan Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Paloma Partners Mngmt Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 300 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk holds 0.01% or 27,901 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.09% in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) for 51,287 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.12% in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,011 shares.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $30.00 million activity.

