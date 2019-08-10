Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowered Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Position by $374,192; Share Value Declined; Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Lifted Apple (AAPL) Position by $57.74 Million; Share Price Rose

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 31.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 29,530 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 42,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 7.34M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 40.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 305,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.40M, up from 754,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 04/05/2018 – “On a personal level, I’ve always greatly admired Warren and have always been grateful for his insight and advice,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 24/05/2018 – Samsung ordered to pay Apple nearly $540m in patent case; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy; 10/04/2018 – Ams AG Is Biggest Winner in Apple’s 3-D Sensing, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 05/05/2018 – A new report by the New York City Comptroller directly links the explosion of Airbnb rentals to rising rents in the Big Apple; 16/05/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Apple’s new 18W USB-C in-box power adapter is tipped again; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook on allowing @NRA TV in the app store: Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no …. But their point of view along with the alternate point of view, I think it’s actually important for the public to hear; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 13,735 shares to 152,751 shares, valued at $8.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS) by 11,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,421 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Cap Advisors Lp stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Homrich & Berg accumulated 0.94% or 95,378 shares. Moreover, Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt owns 207,600 shares. 38,849 are held by Alley Ltd Liability Corp. Edgewood Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ironwood Llc accumulated 0.28% or 2,896 shares. United Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 10.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 121,490 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership holds 4.24% or 254,770 shares. Moreover, Hm Cap Mgmt Llc has 0.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Koshinski Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Salem Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.22% or 2,150 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Inv Advsr Inc has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Affinity Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 87,568 shares. 221,156 were accumulated by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 2.24 million shares. Amg Tru Savings Bank has 14,999 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bourgeon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.97% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Kazazian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,517 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited stated it has 0.13% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 29,321 shares. Cypress Capital Management Limited Liability (Wy) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 12,860 were reported by Opus Cap Grp Limited Liability Corp. Covington Cap Mngmt reported 40,521 shares. Sequoia Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 18,943 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Lincoln National Corporation owns 7,219 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association invested in 1.19 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 24,248 shares. Gam Ag invested 0.36% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $234,653 was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S. $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I. 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 9,263 shares to 20,230 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 7,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

