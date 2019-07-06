Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increased Position in Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) by $302,910 as Market Valuation Rose; Sequoia Financial Advisors Has Increased Its At&T (T) Position by $1.19 Million

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 82.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 38,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,470 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 46,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 21.32 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it was contacted by special counsel’s office about Michael Cohen; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner–Update; 09/03/2018 – GROUP URGED FEDERAL JUDGE OVERSEEING CHALLENGE TO AT&T’S PROPOSED DEAL OF TIME WARNER TO ENSURE COS CAN EXAMINE IF WHITE HOUSE INTERFERED – COURT FILING; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BA2 CFR TO VRIO AND ITS PROPOSED UNSECURED NOTES; STABLE OUTLOOK; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Merger Trial to Go Twice as Long as 1st Estimate (Correct); 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 29/03/2018 – PC Magazine: Exclusive: AT&T LTE Hits 537Mbps in Chicago; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 17/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS HOPEFUL AUCTION RULES FOR 37, 39 GHZ AVAILABLE SOON; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON DECLINES TO ANSWER QUESTION ABOUT POSSIBLE ‘PLAN B’ IF JUDGE BLOCKS MERGER WITH TIME WARNER, CITES REQUEST FROM JUDGE NOT TO COMMENT

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 146.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 6,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,090 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 372,987 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement With EQT GP Holdings to Acquire Olympus Gathering Syste; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q Net $177.2M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Completion of EQM/Rice Midstream Merger Subject to Approval of RMP Unitholders; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Rice Midstream Partners LP is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Expects Immaterial Impact From Revised Policy Statement by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 24,896 shares to 79,105 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 13,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,530 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFG).

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Equitrans Midstream Launches as a Strong, Standalone Midstream Company with a Premier Asset Footprint – Business Wire” on November 13, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “This Recently Created High-Yield Stock Is Worth Putting on Your Watchlist – The Motley Fool” published on December 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “EQM Midstream: Outline On Mountain Valley Progress – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Just OK Is OK For MLPs – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ETRN and EQM Fourth Quarter / Full-Year 2018 Earnings and Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s (NYSE:CMO) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is AT&T Inc. (T) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Donâ€™t Buy Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Until You Understand Its ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AT&T Inc.’s (NYSE:T) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 82% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 22,967 shares to 100,835 shares, valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 72,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,710 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONV).

